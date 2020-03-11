The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Shut It Down! Clyburn And Carville Say Dem Primary Is Over

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

It’s time to wrap up the primary fight, according to two prominent Democrats.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of the South Carolina primary, is calling for the Democratic National Committee to “shut this primary down” after Biden racked up a series of wins on Tuesday, including the key state of Michigan.

In an interview with NPR Tuesday, Clyburn said that at the end of the night, Biden will reach a point where he is “the prohibitive nominee of the party.”

Clyburn argued that “the DNC should then step in, make an assessment and determine whether or not they ought to have any more debates” following Biden’s wins, which came a week after his strong showing on Super Tuesday.

And it’s not just Clyburn — political consultant James Carville took to MSNBC Tuesday night to argue that “very clearly” voters are saying they “want to shut this thing down.” Carville appeared on the network shortly after Biden clinched Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

“I mean, you can just look all across the spectrum of the Democratic Party and people are saying: we’ve made our decision, this is who we’re going with,” Carville said, before adding that Sanders may not break the delegate threshold in Mississippi.

Clyburn and Carville’s sentiments reflect a growing divide within the Democratic Party. While Biden has capitalized on his time as vice president during the Obama administration and has garnered a slew of endorsements, Sanders has marketed himself as the candidate leading a political revolution. But after Biden’s wins over the past two weeks, it may be nearly impossible for Sanders to overcome the delegate gap. Sanders has relied on the support of young people, who overwhelmingly support the Vermont senator. But in Michigan, voters under the age of 30 made up just 16% of the electorate. Among those voters, Sanders received 77% to Biden’s 19%.

TPM reached out to the Sanders campaign for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/2e3lPxsKyNQ/clyburn-carville-shut-down-democratic-primary

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version