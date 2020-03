Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 00:23 Hits: 8

President Trump and Senate Republicans held an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the administration’s response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, which has stunned the United States and roiled financial markets.Trump only met with GOP lawmakers,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/486933-trump-gop-seek-way-forward