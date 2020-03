Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 23:01 Hits: 4

Poll closing times today. In some states, closing times vary by county. Times shown indicate last polling site closed. Idaho: all polls closed by 11 p.m. ET Michigan: all polls closed by 9 p.m. ET Mississippi: 8 p.m. ET Missouri: 8 p.m. ET North Dakota: all polls close by 10 p.m. ET Washington: 11 p.m. ET Share what you're seeing in comments.

