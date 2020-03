Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 19:53 Hits: 0

Exclusive new reporting from TPM on how the Trump administration’s slow-footed response to COVID-19 is hampering the public health efforts in Washington state (and presumably other states, too). Instead of clearing the way for a more robust state-level response, President Trump is calling Washington’s governor a “snake.”

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/7F7SValnMFI/washington-state-covid-19-medicaid-waiver