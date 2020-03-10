The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sanders Cancels Rally Over COVID-19

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

The Bernie Sanders campaign sent out a notification a short time ago that it is canceling tonight’s election night rally over concerns about COVAD-19.

Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.

All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

Late Update: The Biden event has also been canceled.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/3kuQVQ1o-NQ/sanders-cancels-rally-over-covid-19

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version