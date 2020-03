Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 18:28 Hits: 0

Lawmakers are starting to postpone overseas travel due to concerns about the coronavirus.While congressional leaders are adamant that the Capitol will remain open to the public, members of Congress are scaling back their travel plans to limit...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/486851-lawmakers-postpone-foreign-travel-over-coronavirus