Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 19:29 Hits: 0

Senate Republicans on Tuesday urged President Trump to get Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert, more involved as the face of the federal response to the coronavirus, according to lawmakers who attended a closed-door lunch with the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/486870-gop-senators-tell-trump-to-make-fauci-face-of-governments-coronavirus