Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 20:12 Hits: 4

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was turned away from his polling place this morning due to an error by a poll worker. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with the mayor about his experience.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/10/814164965/kansas-city-mayor-underscores-voter-access-after-clerical-error-holds-up-his-own?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics