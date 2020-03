Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 20:12 Hits: 4

Election officials around the country are taking steps they hope will assure voters that they are safe at polling places, despite concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/10/814164951/what-election-officials-are-doing-to-prevent-coronavirus-transmission-while-voti?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics