Tucker Carlson Instructs Trump On How To Demagogue The Coronavirus Correctly

The mainstream media is praising Tucker Carlson for a monologue he delivered on his Fox show last night recommending that the new coronavirus be taken seriously. Here's CNN: While some of his colleagues have downplayed coronavirus fears, Tucker Carlson over the last few weeks has taken a much different approach. And that approach was on full display Monday night when Carlson seemed to call out both President Donald Trump and some of his colleagues on Fox News — without naming them specifically — for dismissing what he told viewers is a "very serious problem." "People you trust, people you probably voted for, have spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem," Carlson said. "'It's just partisan politics,' they say. 'Calm down. In the end this was just like the flu and people die from that every year. Coronavirus will pass." Carlson said people who make such arguments may have good intentions, but they're wrong.... Carlson called it a "major event," stressing, "It's definitely not just the flu." At one point in his monologue, it appeared as if Carlson were speaking directly to Trump. Carlson said the "surest sign of strength" is to "tell the truth" instead of just "assuring people that everything will be fine." And The Washington Post:

