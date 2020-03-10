Ron Johnson, Pushing Trump's Burisma Hoax, Accuses Dems Of Duplicity

Articles

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin got a little hot under the collar after Democrats dared to state the obvious: that he's suddenly barreling full steam ahead on investigating fabricated Biden-related issues now that former Vice President Joe Biden may be on the path to winning the Democratic nomination for president. After Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, opposed Johnson's efforts to subpoena a former consultant to the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, Johnson, who chairs the panel, said that Peters was unnecessarily stoking concerns about Russian interference in U.S. elections—as if that’s not a valid concern. "We have conducted our investigations methodically, responsibly, and largely out of public view," Johnson wrote in a letter released Monday, according to The Hill. "We have gone to great lengths to receive briefings and review and verify all information received by the Committee before making any of it public." In other words: Don't worry—all our dirt digging has been done in private so we can find the best dirt to air in public hearings.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/gop-sen-johnson-prepping-subpoenas-trumps