Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 09:02 Hits: 0

NPR's David Greene talks to NPR's Asma Khalid and Sen. Cory Booker, a former Democratic presidential contender, about former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign picking up steam.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/10/813922182/ex-rival-sen-cory-booker-endorses-joe-biden-for-president?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics