Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 09:02 Hits: 0

The global economy is hit hard by the coronavirus. Italy's prime minister says the entire country is a coronavirus "red zone." And, 6 states hold contests Tuesday in the Democratic presidential race.

