Rep. Matt Gaetz Goes Into Self-Quarantine After Being Exposed To The Coronavirus

Last Wednesday, Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) wore a gas mask on the floor of the House to ridicule funding efforts to combat the coronavirus. On Friday, one of his constituents died from the virus. And today it was learned that he may have contracted the virus himself with exposure at CPAC. And for good measure, Gaetz flew with Trump on Air Force One today, possibly (hopefully) exposing Trump to the virus. As they say, it's been a heck of a week for Matt Gaetz. Source: The Guardian Two Republican congressmen who were in close contact with Donald Trump in recent days have self-quarantined over concerns that they were also in contact in the same period with a known carrier of the coronavirus. Republicans Matt Gaetz of Florida and Doug Collins of Georgia announced on Monday that they had begun two weeks of self-imposed isolation, as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for anyone who has come into contact with the virus. Both congressmen said they were asymptomatic. Gaetz flew with Trump on Air Force One from Orlando to Washington on Monday and was informed en route that he had come into contact with a virus carrier at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland last month.

