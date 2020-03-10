Stupidest Man In Congress Really Outdoes Himself This Time

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 12:30 Hits: 5

Just when you think some other congressional crazy might give wacky Louie Goehmert a run for his money, he pulls ahead of the pack and preserves his "Stupidest Man In Congress" title. Via New York Magazine: But Texas Representative Louie Gohmert, who also made contact with the coronavirus patient at CPAC, declined to self-isolate after a physician said he could return to work if he observed “proper hygiene protocols.” While back on the Hill, rather than limit non-essential interactions, Gohmert chose instead to lead a large group of children around the Capitol. The Washington Post’s Mike DeBonis, who posted a picture of the tour, stated that the group was “enormous … well over 100 kids.” CNN’s Jeremy Herb, who also took a picture of the group, reported that Gohmert said he would not shake hands with anyone in attendance. >@replouiegohmert, who interacted with COVID positive person at CPAC last week, is leading this large group of schoolkids around the Capitol right now pic.twitter.com/zTzd7IOQIq

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/stupidest-man-congress-really-outdoes