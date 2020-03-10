Bernie Sanders Scoffs At Trump’s ‘Stupid’ 'Natural Ability' Brag

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 12:30 Hits: 4

Bernie Sanders’ Fox News town hall got off to a raucous start Monday evening when he responded to the first question, “What is your assessment of the Trump administration’s handling of the [coronavirus] outbreak and what would you do differently?” Not surprisingly, Sanders gave the Trump administration a bad review. “Sadly, we have an administration in Washington that has shown the world that it does not believe in science,” Sanders said. He also touted his Medicare for all and sick leave plans as a way to make sure everybody who needs to, goes to the doctor and stays home when ill, not just for their own sakes, but for the sake of not infecting others. Then when pressed as to what he’d do differently right now, Sanders laid into Trump. “I would not be a president saying to the world […] I have a natural ability to understand the problem,” Sanders said. Cohost Bret Baier sounded reluctant to admit that Trump had said that. “He doesn’t have a natural ability!” Sanders roared. The crowd cheered.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/bernie-sanders-scoffs-trump-s-stupid-covid