See No Evil: The Villages Are A Test Case Of Whether Virus Ignorance Is Bliss

CNN's Martin Savidge went to The Villages, the famously conservative Florida retirement community, to see how it was affecting the lives of the residents. The answer? Not much. One of the things that was very clear was the kind of attitude you see with anti-vaxxers about herd immunity. They look at the facts in a vacuum of self-interest, and they're either ignorant of or indifferent to the concept of spreading a dangerous disease by sticking to their familiar routine. Florida is expected to be a hot spot because, as Savidge points out, they get millions of tourists. But they also have a high percentage of elderly people, especially in places like The Villages. "The CDC recommends people over the age of 60 practice social distancing, limiting close contact with others, avoiding crowds and in some cases even staying home. In central Florida, there are few signs seniors are listening. At this softball game at The Villages outside Orlando, most of the players are in their 60s, 70s, even 80s. The only thing they say they've been told to cut back on is their post-game high fives," Savidge said. He interviews 72-year-old Rick Sanford, who seems to be a classic Fox News viewer: "I'll be frank and say it's bogus and each individual has to decide upon their own." He interviews Donna, a woman who thinks it's no big whoop, thanks to Donald Trump.

