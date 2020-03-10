John Berman Tries To Find Out How Many Virus Testing Kits Are Out There

Articles

New Day's John Berman asked HHS Secretary Alex Azar how many Americans have been tested for coronavirus. "We don't know exactly how many, because of hundreds of thousands of our tests have gone out to private labs and hospitals that currently do not report in to CDC," he said. (Translation: There used to be some kind of tracking system here, but we fired all those people and now we're outsourcing the work to our buddies.) "We're working with the CDC and those partners to get an IT reporting system up and running hopefully this week where we would be able to get that data to keep track of how many we're testing. We think we've got probably 10,000 a day could be getting tested by the end of the week, 20,000 a day according to a study that I've heard about. We've got 2.1 million tests available, 1.1 million have shipped. We actually have a surplus at the moment that are awaiting orders to be shipped." "But you don't know, you honestly don't know? You don't know how many people have been tested?" an incredulous Berman asked. "Well, because a private vendor shipped -- most of those 1.1 million that shipped were from a private vendor selling to their customers and those entities that used their tests do not have to report back to CDC. But we're trying to set up a reporting system where they would in effect do that," Azar said. Wow. Just, wow.

