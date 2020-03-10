The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

VOTER SUPPRESSION: Kansas City Missouri's Mayor Gets Turned Away At Ballot Box

This. Is. Absurd. I made a video this morning about the importance of voting and then got turned away because I wasn’t in the system even though I’ve voted there for 11 years, including for myself four times! Go figure, but that’s okay. We’ll be back later today! #Vote #KCMO pic.twitter.com/3mYNrO6jmC — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 10, 2020 Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri was unable to VOTE this morning because his name was allegedly missing from the voting rolls. After some investigation, it was discovered that a poll worker was looking up his name as Lucas Quinton. COME ON. KCTV-5 has the story: Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was turned away from his polling location Tuesday morning because poll workers mistakenly thought he wasn't in the election database's system.

