Trump's Press Secretary: He Won't Get Coronavirus Since He Doesn't Sleep Much

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020

Donald Trump is Superman-like during the coronavirus outbreak! That's what Jerome Adams, the Surgeon General told Jake Tapper on CNN -- that Trump is much healthier than he is and he's in his 40s. "But speaking of being at risk, the president, he sleeps less than I do and he’s healthier than what I am,” Adams said. The man should lose his position immediately. Doctors are not supposed to lie to their patients and the Surgeon General isn't supposed to lie to the American people. But in Trump's world, every administration official must bow down, bend the knee and claim Trump is superhuman. Then on Monday's Fox and Friends, the faux White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham doubled down on this lie when asked if both Bernie Sanders and Pres. Trump should stop holding rallies. Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said, "Stephanie, when Bernie was on 'Meet the Press' over the weekend, Chuck Todd asked him if he was going to continue to be on the campaign trail because we keep hearing if you're around 80 years old you are susceptible, and he is 78 years old." "President Trump is 73. Will he continue to have rallies and be out there on the campaign trail?" she asked.

