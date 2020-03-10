Irony: GOP 'Virus Hoaxers' Who Flocked To CPAC Are Now Quarantined

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 17:05 Hits: 9

For weeks now, the GOP and FOX News have been calling coronavirus a hoax. It isn't a hoax. It is very real and people are dying. CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, held their 2020 meeting from February 26th through February 29th. It was attended by every big name in conservative politics, including basically every single Republican government official (minus Mitt Romney, who has been ostracized by his own party after voting to convict Donald Trump during his impeachment trial). Wel, it looks like Romney may be getting the last laugh after news broke that an attendee tested positive and had access to numerous high level guests, many of which are now self-quaranting. Unfortunately, CPAC isn't publicly disclosing who the attendee was, except to certain folks. Reporters and average conservatives are positively apoplectic that organizers won't tell them who CPAC Patient Zero is. Breitbart reporter Brandon Darby tweeted this:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/irony-gop-coronavirus-hoaxers-flocked-cpac