Fox News Trashes 'Paid Sick Leave' For Americans

Trump is looking for any kind of a stimulus for the economy after the markets crashed since most of his reelection campaign for 2020 is based on the stock markets. . His administration is promoting payroll tax-cuts and even offering up help for those workers who do not get paid sick leave. Almost every conservative pundit loves tax cuts so they are in favor of that measure, but when it comes to helping workers that are too sick to work, guess who they side with? On Monday, Stuart Varney had several guests on as the market crashed that attacked just the idea of a paid sick leave for workers, especially if they contract COVID–19 because in their minds it will start another social program that helps American workers. And that's "bad for conservatism." Varney asked, "What do you make of this? Targeted stimulus, maybe an enhancement of paid leave, sick paid leave, deferred tax payments. Do you think this is a good idea? Because we had Art Laffer on the show saying earlier, saying, “No, get the government out of this, get the politicians out of it, we don't want them to do anything, let the market work.“ What say you?"

