Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 19:45 Hits: 0

A quick reminder. On March 6th we announced we’re moving everything we publish about the COVID-19 crisis in front of our Prime paywall. We plan to do this as long as the period of acute crisis lasts. As I explained here in more detail, this leaves us a bit exposed as a company since our paywall is our main tool for sustaining and growing our membership numbers. So if you’ve considered joining and have the means to do so now would be a great time!

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/LYMumRfvMNI/covid-19-coverage-outside-the-paywall