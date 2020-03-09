Pence Doesn&#8217;t Know If Trump Has Been Tested For Coronavirus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 23:08 Hits: 1

Vice President Mike Pence couldn’t confirm whether President Trump has been tested for coronavirus during a task force briefing at the White House Monday.

After telling reporters that he has not been tested for the coronavirus, Pence was asked about whether Trump has been tested.

Pence responded that he’ll be “sure to get you an answer to that.”

“I honestly don’t know answer to the question, but we’ll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly,” Pence said.

Over the past two days, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced that they were self-quarantining after coming in contact with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) less than two weeks ago who later tested positive for coronavirus.

In recent days, Collins and Gaetz were also in contact with Trump, with Gaetz flying on Air Force One and riding in the President’s car earlier Monday.

Watch Pence’s remarks below:

Pence says he has not been tested for coronavirus, but doesn't know if Trump has been tested pic.twitter.com/DspRFvrmFQ — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) March 9, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/8NPAa7WkeDE/pence-doesnt-know-trump-tested-coronavirus