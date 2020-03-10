Warren's Exit Ends Hope for Woman US President — Again

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 01:59 Hits: 9

Senator Elizabeth Warren's exit from the Democratic Party's nomination race last week has left many in the United States disappointed that the presidency seems to be out of reach for a woman. VOA's Brian Padden reports that Warren was the last viable female candidate in a historic field of six Democratic women contenders and her departure reinforces concerns that gender bias still remains a major obstacle for women in America.

