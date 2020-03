Articles

Published on Monday, 09 March 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) office said he “feels great” and is not showing any coronavirus symptoms while he is in self-quarantine. Cruz, who announced his self-quarantine Sunday after coming in contact with someone who later tested...

