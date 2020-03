Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 23:30 Hits: 9

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a long history with Detroit, and his path to winning Michigan in the primary and in November could run through the city and its African American voters.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/09/813763812/as-biden-campaigns-in-michigan-detroit-voters-could-be-key-to-his-fortunes?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics