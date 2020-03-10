Even David Urban Wants Trump To Fade Into The Background On Coronavirus

Articles

David Urban went on Jake Tapper's Sunday show, State Of The Union, to spin the administration's response to coronavirus into a WIN, BABY! Even the Trump surrogate had to agree, though, that it would be best if Hair Fuhrer stood to the side as the experts took over the role of disseminating information. The rest of Tapper's panel did their level best to hammer home the point that in cases of public health emergencies such as these, things like "truth" and "accuracy" coming from the administration would be the thing that calms the public more than anything, and protects them from harm. Urban tried, though, to insist that truth is what we've been getting. The panel wasn't buying what he was trying to sell. Especially after seeing a clip of Trump comparing his response to coronavirus to his phone call to the president of Ukraine. Seriously? He brought THAT up? On PURPOSE? Panelists Linda Chavez, Bakari Sellers, and Alexandra Rojas took turns slapping Trump's pathetic surrogate around on his horribly negligent failure to respond to this crisis. URBAN: I think the surgeon general does a great job. Dr. Fauci does a great job. The men and women of the public health service they've got this great team. If I was the president, just let those guys speak. The president is trying to be the calmer in chief here and say, listen, people, stick to the facts, just wash your hands. I understand your -- TAPPER: He doesn't stick to the facts. He says things that aren't true.

