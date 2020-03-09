Sanders has the donors, Biden leads polls in Tuesday primary states

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 20:33 Hits: 4

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday in Michigan. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win almost all of the six states set to host primaries on Tuesday, despite significantly trailing behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in contributions from those states.

A total 352 delegates are at stake with 125 and 89 coming from Michigan and Washington, respectively.

In Michigan , state polls favored Sanders until Biden’s big wins on Super Tuesday after which the former vice president jumped 25 points to 55 percent . Sanders is currently polling at 38 percent.

However, Sanders tops the list in statewide contributions receiving over $2.6 million while Biden was fifth on the list at nearly $964,000. While Sanders was the top recipient from Michigan donors in most areas, Biden edged closer in the Detroit metro area, getting $1.5 million compared with Sanders’ $2.1 million. Biden held a rally in Detroit on Monday night with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who both recently endorsed him.

Biden, who earlier spent conservatively compared to other Democratic presidential contenders, is now pouring money into the upcoming primary states. Biden has reportedly spent $869,000 on online and TV ads in Michigan, while Sanders slightly outspent him at $930,000.

Washington is witnessing a tougher fight between the two contenders. Sanders was earlier projected to win the state but Biden jumped 24 points after Super Tuesday. The two have less than a point difference between them, according to latest polls.

Sanders received almost $5.8 million from Washington donors , more than three times the amount that Biden did at over $1.8 million.

Both Biden and Sanders are campaigning less aggressively in Washington compared to other states. Washington Democrats had to postpone an annual dinner Saturday that presidential hopefuls were expected to attend amid fears of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Seattle Times reported . Washington state is the worst hit state with at least 116 confirmed cases and 19 deaths resulting from the virus.

While Sanders is relying on his staff of seven, volunteers and an endorsement by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) in the state, Biden has two staffers and is invoking President Barack Obama in his advertisements to win over voters.

Sanders won the Democratic contests against Hillary Clinton in Michigan and Washington in 2016, but Biden’s campaign is gaining momentum and is aided by the endorsements of several notable presidential candidates who dropped out of the race.

Biden recently spent $12 million on TV and digital ad buys in six states –– Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri for the Tuesday contests, and Florida, Illinois and Ohio for the March 17 primaries.

Unite the Country , a super PAC backing Biden, is spending $800,000 on ads in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. The super PAC is pitching Biden as the strongest opponent to President Donald Trump .

Biden is favored to win in Idaho , Mississippi , North Dakota and Missouri . He has seen a boost in polls and campaign contributions that started with his win in South Carolina and Super Tuesday performance in which he won ten out of 14 states. The 2020 Democratic field that was once crowded now has three candidates left after several frontrunners suspended their presidential bids last week.



