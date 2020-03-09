Fox News' Jeanine Pirro Demands Everyone 'Snap Out Of It' And Stop 'Panicking'

Articles

Monday, 09 March 2020

This segment with "Judge" Jeanine Pirro is a perfect illustration of why Fox News is a toxic multiplier of lies and dangerous myths intended to keep their viewers stupid and billionaires filthy rich. In this segment, Pirro bows to the great god Money and lies to her viewers in order to keep them from taking reasonable precautions to protect their health and the health of their loved ones. Slamming reporters for "doomsday reporting," Pirro then told anxious viewers that their response to go into "survival mode," is a very, very bad thing. "They don't spend money. The economy suffers. They don't invest. The market suffers. They talk about taking their children out of school. Education suffers. They talk about canceling March Madness, Coachella and local businesses suffer," she warned. That seems like a logical response to the risk of contracting a deadly virus, especially when so many people are uninsured now, thanks to Trump's gutting of the ACA. But for Pirro, it does too much harm to the economy, so go ahead, folks. Live and risk your lives worshipping at the altar of the markets. It's the least you can do, because clearly this whole virus is a conspiracy against Trump. Look at this insane, wrong, and toxic argument she offers for why people shouldn't worry:

