Monday Coronavirus Roundup: Markets Plunge, Trading Halted Over Virus Fears

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020

U.S. markets crater, with Dow diving 1,800 points, as coronavirus-sparked oil war sends crude prices spiraling https://t.co/NvEIQdF2De — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 9, 2020 Credit Suisse cuts market forecast because of the coronavirus 'global demand shock' https://t.co/9itbfsnuBo — CNBC (@CNBC) March 9, 2020 BREAKING: Trading halted for 15 minutes as the S&P 500 falls 7%. https://t.co/kOyx3C3nf5 pic.twitter.com/mv9q9YaMTz — CNBC (@CNBC) March 9, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/monday-coronavirus-roundup-markets-0