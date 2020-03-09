The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dr. Anthony Fauci Refuses To Rule Out Italy-Style Regional Lockdown: 'Anything Is Possible'

President Donald Trump's top infectious disease expert told Fox News that regional travel bans are possible in the U.S. to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday, Fox News host Chris Wallace asked if the Trump administration would follow the lead of Italy with a regional ban on travel in areas with high concentrations of COVID-19 infections. "Anything is possible," Fauci admitted. “We have to be realistic. I don’t think it would be as draconian as nobody in or nobody out. But if we continue to get cases like this, particularly at the community level, there will be what we call ‘mitigation,’ where we have to essentially do social distancing, keep people out of crowded places, take a look at seriousness, do you really need to travel, and I think it’s particularly important among the most vulnerable."

