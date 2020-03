Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 16:25 Hits: 5

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) indicated on Monday that he will move forward with a vote this week on a subpoena related to his probe into Hunter Biden and Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings despite push back from Democrats. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/486616-ron-johnson-vows-to-force-burisma-related-subpoena-vote-amid-dem