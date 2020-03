Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 17:10 Hits: 10

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is looking into options for possible targeted tax relief as a response to the coronavirus, a spokesman for the senator said Monday."While we continue to assess the economic impacts, Chairman...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/486632-grassley-considering-options-for-possible-targeted-tax-relief-in-response-to