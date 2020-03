Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 16:30 Hits: 6

Elizabeth Duke and James Quigley were scheduled to testify. Democrats last week said Wells Fargo was slow to "correct serious deficiencies in its infrastructure for managing risks to consumers."

(Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/09/813632098/wells-fargo-board-members-resign-days-before-set-to-testify-before-congress?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics