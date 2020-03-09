Stephanie Ruhle Snaps At Gary Cohn: 'We're Not Getting Honest Information'

Articles

Stephanie Ruhle, Andrew Sorkin, and Trump adviser Gary Cohn talked about the need for specific help aimed at pulling the U.S.economy out of the coronavirus tailspin. "We'll get into this bailout conversation and what that looks like," Sorkin said. "And I also think in this political climate we'll get into a very interesting situation, not just about how we deal with employees and whether there's unemployment insurance and the like but if we get into bailing out an airline, are we going to be having conversation about corporate socialism? A conversation about what we're going to get back from those airlines given how much anger there was about what was given to banks and what was given to the auto -- all of this is going to become an interesting conversation, unfortunately, and I imagine it's going to happen soon but it's a little too soon before we get there." Ruhle asked Cohn if it wouldn't be different this time. "In the financial crisis, the public was furious with banks or the auto industry because it was human made. In this case, doesn't this get looked at like a natural disaster? Nobody is blaming the airline industry or the cruise industry," she said. "I do hope that people look at this a little bit differently. But again, it's hard to predict people's behavior and how they're going to look on this with the whole socialism that we've looked at and the way that people think about corporate America today," Cohn said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/stephanie-ruhle-snaps-gary-cohn-were-not