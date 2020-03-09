Trump Returns From Golf Weekend To Attack Democrats And Media For 'Inflaming' Coronavirus Worries

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 15:39 Hits: 4

For Donald Trump, coronavirus is just one more excuse to attack Democrats and the media. It sure isn’t a reason to interrupt his golfing. Trump spent the weekend golfing in Florida, then launched into Monday morning by tweeting, “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, ‘The risk is low to the average American.’” That’s the same surgeon general who claimed that Trump “sleeps less than I do and he's healthier than what I am,” so, you know, he may not be the validator Trump is imagining here. Fear not, though. While Trump himself was golfing in Florida, “top officials met in the Situation Room in what has become a daily briefing and strategy session amid the growing crisis,” The Washington Post reports. And honestly, Trump’s absence is a good thing for an effective response. Trump seems genuinely to believe that this is a situation manufactured to hurt him politically.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-returns-golf-weekend-attack