Donna Edwards: On Coronavirus, Trump Should 'Just Shut Up'

Former Congresswoman Donna Edwards opined that Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the coronavirus is at least partly due to the fact that he keeps blabbing misinformation. Not one of the conservatives on the panel defended Trump. On today’s Fox News Sunday, none of the panelists had anything good to say about Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. It’s not in the video below but as the transcript shows, conservative Ben Domenech opened the discussion by saying, “There were some early glitches in terms of their handling of this. I think the thing that's really on the mind of the president, though, is his broader agenda going into the 2020 election. And .. he shouldn't be viewing this in the context of politics, he should be viewing it in the contest of public health. And there, I think, needs to be a real sticking to the talking points that he has, the facts as we know them…"

