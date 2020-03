Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Sunday that he shook hands with a man now confirmed to be infected with the novel form of coronavirus during a recent interaction at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).In a news release Sunday evening,...

