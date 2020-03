Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 00:40 Hits: 3

New York's Senate delegation consisting of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D) called on the federal government to work with state officials to allow coronavirus testing at more New York facilities.In a letter...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/486539-schumer-gillibrand-call-for-less-federal-restrictions-on-coronavirus-testing