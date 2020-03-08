The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sanders Fans Go After AOC After She Calls Warren's SNL Skit 'Legendary'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Alleged supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign expressed hostility toward Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) because she praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). After NBC's Saturday Night Live tweeted a surprise video of Warren and cast member Kate McKinnon, Ocasio-Cortez called the short clip "legendary" in a reply on Twitter. ok this is legendary — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2020 Many of the responses to Ocasio-Cortez were positive, but the tweet struck a number of Sanders supporters the wrong way. Some commenters accused her of being a traitor to the Sanders campaign, while others suggested that her time would be better spent fighting for progressive ideals. Read some of the tweets below. WOW, dudes getting triggered by women joyfully dancing, amirite?! — Emily Crockett (@emilycrockett) March 8, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/sanders-fans-attack-alexandria-ocasio

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version