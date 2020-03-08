Sanders Fans Go After AOC After She Calls Warren's SNL Skit 'Legendary'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 20:09 Hits: 6

Alleged supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign expressed hostility toward Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) because she praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). After NBC's Saturday Night Live tweeted a surprise video of Warren and cast member Kate McKinnon, Ocasio-Cortez called the short clip "legendary" in a reply on Twitter. ok this is legendary — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2020 Many of the responses to Ocasio-Cortez were positive, but the tweet struck a number of Sanders supporters the wrong way. Some commenters accused her of being a traitor to the Sanders campaign, while others suggested that her time would be better spent fighting for progressive ideals. Read some of the tweets below. WOW, dudes getting triggered by women joyfully dancing, amirite?! — Emily Crockett (@emilycrockett) March 8, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/sanders-fans-attack-alexandria-ocasio