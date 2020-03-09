Historian Warns Trump To Learn From History While He Still Can

Articles

Historian Michael Beschloss warned on Sunday on AM Joy that lying to the public in order to keep morale and confidence up will not end well at all, just like it did not end well 100 years ago when Donald Trump's grandfather died during a similar pandemic -- the Spanish flu. Joy Reid opened the segment with a brief history lesson on the Spanish flu, including the introduction of the Sedition Act (!!!) which feels strangely like what we are experiencing now. Woodrow Wilson was in the midst of World War I, and didn't want anyone to panic or morale to fail among the troops. Beschloss picked it up from there. Woodrow Wilson is probably the great negative historical example of how a president should manage a pandemic. People got sick at a military installation in Kansas and Wilson was told by his medical people don't ship them to Europe because this pandemic will spread. Wilson said it is much more important to proceed with the war effort. He was worried that the president or the government would become unpopular. And the result was that they were put on ships and in very close quarters. They were later called coffin ships because they were so close together that the disease spread, a lot of people died. Got to Europe and the illness spread through Europe. Under strict censorship and there wasn't much known about it and the reason it was called the Spanish flu was because Spain was a neutral country and reported on cases as some of these other countries did not and so it took on this misnomer of Spanish flu.

