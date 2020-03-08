Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 12:58 Hits: 3

Harris made her announcement early this morning via Twitter and will rally with Biden in Detroit, Michigan on Monday night. Source: CNN (CNN) US Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has announced she will endorse Joe Biden for president. "When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored. I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States," Harris said in a statement. .@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/kamala-harris-endorses-joe-biden