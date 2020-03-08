On Fox Friends: Trump’s Prosperity 'Pastor' Paula White Pimps Pro-Trump Propaganda

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020

Prosperity preaching televangelist and White House spiritual adviser Paula White makes her living selling a bogus bill of spiritual goods to gullible Christians. So, it wasn’t surprising to see her on Fox & Friends where she was given a pulpit from which to preach a bogus political bill about Donald Trump! Sunday’s I-love-Trump worship session began with Trump’s very patriotic and very Christian CPAC speech in which he claimed that “they” (Democrats, I guess) want to take your money, speech, guns, choice (ironic given that Trump wants to take away women’s reproductive rights) and OMG your religion. The irony continued with Trump’s claim that conservatives are driven by a desire to fight for rights “given by the hand of an almighty god.” At the end of the video, the ever-smug and oh, so Christian (a little adultery on the side, who cares!) Pete Hegseth asked what religious voters are looking for in advance of Super Tuesday. Cohost Jedidiah Bila, warmly welcomed Paula White and asked Ms. White “what evangelicals are looking for.”

