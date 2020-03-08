Coronavirus Prompts White House To Mull Economic Stimulus Plan ... For Trump's Hotels

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 14:00 Hits: 10

In order to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus, the White House is considering what economic chief Larry Kudlow called a "timely and targeted" intervention in the form of a tax deferment for the cruise, travel, and airline industries. “Perhaps on a large scale, some of the sectors might need some temporary assistance,” Kudlow told Fox Business, adding, “We don’t want to act prematurely.” Absolutely, Larry. Whatever you do, don't try to get out in front of this crisis. Take a breath, and let it unfold a bit. According to The Washington Post, it’s not yet clear whether Trump’s own hotels would benefit, but White House officials don’t appear to be ruling it out. Perhaps we should consider it a step in the right direction that the White House appears to know something is happening and it's not good. Maybe Trump will stop encouraging people to go to work after they've contracted the coronavirus. Or maybe that's a little too much to ask.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/coronavirus-prompts-white-house-mull