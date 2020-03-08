The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Melania Is Having A Sadz That No One Is Praising Her Tennis Pavillion Designing Skills

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Melania Trump is having a sadz that people are not celebrating her amazing architectural and engineering skills after a photo op of her, complete with construction hat, was blasted out to the media on Thursday showing the progress of the White House Tennis Pavilion. She expected to receive another college degree and probably the highest honors from international design and architecture firms, I think. Here is the glamour shot photo tweet: I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/Wzown2ho26 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 5, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/melania-having-sadz-no-one-praising-her

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version