Melania Is Having A Sadz That No One Is Praising Her Tennis Pavillion Designing Skills

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 16:34 Hits: 11

Melania Trump is having a sadz that people are not celebrating her amazing architectural and engineering skills after a photo op of her, complete with construction hat, was blasted out to the media on Thursday showing the progress of the White House Tennis Pavilion. She expected to receive another college degree and probably the highest honors from international design and architecture firms, I think. Here is the glamour shot photo tweet: I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/Wzown2ho26 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 5, 2020

