White House Continues To Lie About Coronavirus, Including Refusing To Tell Seniors Not To Fly

Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020

The White House continues to lie, misrepresent and hide information about coronavirus, including the refusal to publicize recommendations from the medical community that would keep the public safer, particularly if it goes against Donald Trump's false narrative that he has things "totally under control" and "contained". We know coronavirus is not contained. In fact, it is spreading. Fast. And we do not know how fast because testing is not occuring on a scale that it should be (or at all) and that means significantly more cases are out there, roaming around our communities, infecting everyone in a type of transmission called "community spread". AM Joy covered this issue from multiple angles this morning. VELSHI: I'm trying to parse the difference between what is really happening with the government about coronavirus and what Donald Trump says because it is a big distraction. He keeps saying stuff that is not in sync with what the experts are saying. REID: He tweeted about the perfect plan and everything and I'm getting all the stories of people encountering Trump supporters who don't believe there is coronavirus. VELSHI: So now I want the government to think about this. We have assembly, people at CPAC who have it. We're doing rallies. I'd love too know what know about how we move forward with this thing instead of the tweets that seem to be down playing it saying the fake news media is responsible.

