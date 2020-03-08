The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kevin McCarthy's Biden Attack Fits Trump Kids: 'The Only Reason You Have That Job Is Your Father'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Sunday offered a description of former Vice President Joe Biden's son that also fit President Donald Trump's children. "This should not be about politics," McCarthy said. "Any elected official that uses their office or has their children who uses their office to get economic gain, where you're getting $50,000 a month -- how many Americans don't make that in a year?" "And you have no experience whatsoever," he continued. "And the only reason you have that job is because of your father." While McCarthy was referring to Hunter Biden, Twitter users pointed out that his words also described Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. Omfg, this dummy doesn’t realize he’s describing the President’s children pic.twitter.com/kvrlVgUO5e — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 8, 2020

