Tim O’Brien Promises ‘Scorched Earth’ Attacks On Trump Family Corruption

Saturday, 07 March 2020

In an AM Joy discussion this morning, Reid pointed out that Republicans are throwing stones from glass houses if they use Hunter Biden to go after Joe Biden in the presidential campaign. She ran down a very lengthy list of Trump family corruption. It's not as though this has not previously been reported. We saw a graphic of an LA Times headline, “Trump’s children take in millions overseas as president slams Biden’s son,” e.g. But O’Brien promised the scrutiny will be dialed up to new levels: O’BRIEN: If the Republicans really want to make an issue out of Hunter Biden, which is very low-hanging fruit that I don’t think most Democratic voters care about anyway, there is going to be a scorched earth response aimed at all of the Trump children that is unlike anything they’ve experienced thus far in the media. “There’s a lot of ads you could make on something like that,” Reid said, pointedly. And it just so happens that Bloomberg is putting his fortune to work with a new organization dedicated to attacking Trump and supporting the Democratic nominee. That organization will include hundreds of Bloomberg’s former campaign staffers.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/tim-o-brien-promises-scorched-earth