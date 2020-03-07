Mike Pence Is Donald Trump's Fourth Wife

Articles

Politico reports that Donald Trump and Mike Pence seem to have divided up the chores. Donald Trump is finally securing the presidency he’s always wanted: He rallies the people. Mike Pence governs them. As Trump prepares to decamp to his oceanfront club in West Palm Beach this weekend, surrounded by GOP donors and top aides, the vice president will travel to Florida for a Saturday meeting with cruise ship operators about the rapidly evolving coronavirus crisis. The striking split-screen view that has played out this week and will continue in Florida — of a president dispensing questionable theories about the virus and prioritizing his 2020 campaign, while his hyper-focused deputy tackles a life-or-death problem of governance — has put a longstanding Trump practice in its starkest relief yet. I'm not sure I'd describe what Pence is doing as "governing," nor am I certain he's "hyper-focused," although he's clearly taking this crisis much more seriously than the president is. (That's a low bar to clear, of course.) But read on. Trump entrusted his vice president with fighting coronavirus as head of the government’s coronavirus task force, then hit the campaign trail for rallies in the Carolinas and a rowdy speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in between.

